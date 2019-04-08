A member of Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Hifter, is seen as he heads out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 7, 2019. (Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters)

Clashes between a renegade eastern commander’s forces and pro-government militias escalated on Monday, increasing the death toll and forcing thousands of residents of the Libyan capital to flee their homes while trapping thousands more.

Gen. Khalifa Hifter’s forces have continued to press forward toward Tripoli, even as the United States, the United Nations, European and Arab nations have urged him to halt his offensive. On Monday, the European Union added to the chorus of voices as its head of foreign policy, Federica Mogherini, called for a “a full implementation of the humanitarian truce” and “a return to the political track.”

But on Monday that scenario appeared increasingly distant. The U.N.’s top humanitarian official in Libya said that more than 2,800 people had fled the escalating violence in and around Tripoli while the clashes have left wounded and vulnerable civilians so isolated that emergency responders can’t reach them.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants and refugees are also trapped in detention centers in active conflict zones, their misery increasing every day, according to the U.N. officials.

“The United Nations continues to call for a temporary humanitarian truce to allow for the provision of emergency services and the voluntary passage of civilians, including those wounded, from areas of conflict,” said Maria Valle Ribeiro, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Libya in a statement.

The clashes south of the capital have killed at least 25 people, including fighters and civilians, and wounded 80, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry told Reuters on Monday.

The 75-year-old Hifter, a U.S. citizen who lived in exile in Northern Virginia for years, is aligned with a rival eastern government. He returned to Libya during the 2011 revolution and NATO intervention that toppled Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi and led to his killing.

Hifter has long coveted Tripoli, where Libya’s oil revenue flow to and where the central bank that pays salaries of soldiers and civil servants is based. In the past few months, Hifter’s forces — a constellation of militias calling themselves the Libyan National Army — swept through the south and quickly pushed northward toward Tripoli.

The tensions in Tripoli are the worst since conflict broke out between Hifter and rival militias in 2014, and threatens to plunge the country into a full-blown civil war.

The U.N.-installed and Western-backed Tripoli government has launched a counter offensive against Hifter, slowing down his advance. The government, with no army of its own, has relied on dozens of militias to remain in control, including many who arrived in Tripoli from other cities, particularly Misurata and Zintan.

