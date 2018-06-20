TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian lawyer has been arrested for “spreading lies” after saying on social media that a Sufi executed this week was wrongfully convicted.

Mohammed Salas was hanged on Monday after ramming police with a bus as they dispersed a Sufi rally in February, killing three police.

The semi-official Fars news agency says Zeinab Taheri, a lawyer, was arrested Wednesday after criticizing the trial and saying Salas was not guilty.

The head of the Tehran justice department, Gholamhossein Esmaili, said Tuesday that Taheri was never a lawyer for Salas and did not have reliable information on the case.

Iran’s clerically overseen government frowns on Sufism, the mystical strain of Islam. Many hardliners view it as a deviation from the faith.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.