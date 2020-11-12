The report did not elaborate on when or where he was arrested.
The statement said Cha’ab had been planning more attacks in Tehran and Khuzestan province.
In September 2018, militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual military parade in Ahvaz city, the capital of Khuzestan province. At least 25 people were killed and 70 wounded, including a 4-year-old boy.
The report said Saudi Arabia and Israeli intelligence services supported the group.
