While the discrepancy appeared to have resulted from superior electoral strategy on the part of Sadr’s party, supporters of the coalition’s militia network had camped outside Baghdad’s Green Zone for several weeks, spending their shifts inside tents on the sidewalk or sitting out under banners that denounce Iraq’s election as fraudulent.
Then on Thursday, the coalition decided to escalate the situation, announcing that supporters should storm the district, calling the demonstration Friday their “last chance.” When they did, arriving at two separate gates, security forces opened fire at protesters gathered to the east.
“We follow with great anger the hideous state of repression with which the government authorities deal with peaceful demonstrators,” said Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Iran-linked Fatah coalition which saw its share of the country’s 239 parliamentary seats fall from 48 to 16.
Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib al-Haq group, condemned the violence and urged justice for the wounded demonstrators. “Whoever they were, they must be held accountable,” he said of the security forces.
Despite being fired upon, the protesters did not disperse. By late afternoon in an area to the south of the Green Zone, young men were pounding sections of the sidewalk into pieces, before hurling them at security forces. “Why are you just standing there,” one of the men called to others gathered. “Come and stone them with us!”
The Health Ministry said almost 100 of those treated for injuries were from the security forces.
When asked by a reporter why protesters had not dispersed outside the Green Zone as security forces tried to push them back, militia representatives said that they had received orders for their cadres to stay put.
Iran’s influence is marbled throughout Iraq’s economy and political system, and it backs a network of powerful armed groups that make its authority clear in the corridors of power and out on the streets.
Human rights groups say that Iran and Sadr-linked militias have assassinated dozens of their critics in recent years, sending ripples of fear through an anti-government protest movement that toppled Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi two years ago this month.
This is a developing story. More to follow.