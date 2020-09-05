The reopening of schools came as many expressed concern over a possible increase in infections, including medical professionals.
“The national COVID-19 task force should defend lives of millions of students,” said Abbas Aghazadeh, a member of the board of the medical council. “Prevent physical reopening of all schools across the country.”
Iran has so far used distance learning via internet apps and TV programs. Authorities say the system will continue for undergraduate university students.
Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has so far passed 22,000 out of 382,772 confirmed cases. The country has had the first and worst outbreak in the region.
