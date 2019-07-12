This file photo taken July 6, 2019, shows the Iranian supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar. (Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images)

Iran on Friday called on Britain to release an Iranian supertanker seized off the coast of Gibraltar last week, warning British authorities against playing a “dangerous and unclear” game.

“We call on [Britain] to release the oil tanker as soon as possible, because it would be in the interests of everyone,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in an interview with the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

He questioned the legal basis for the ship’s detention, which authorities in Gibraltar said was a lawful seizure. Gibraltar is a British territory, and Britain’s Royal Marines assisted in the operation to apprehend the vessel. Authorities said it was carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil to a refinery in the Syrian port, Banias, in violation of European Union sanctions.

“Our question to British authorities is: Has the E.U. imposed oil sanctions on Iran?” Mousavi said. He added that Tehran believes the tanker, Grace 1, was seized at the request of the United States.

“The claims are without legal basis,” he said. “And we advise [Britain] not to start a dangerous and unclear game under the influence of the Americans.”

