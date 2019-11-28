The police official said one protester was killed and 35 wounded when police fired live ammunition to prevent them from entering the building. Demonstrators removed the Iranian flag and replaced it with an Iraqi one.
Anti-government protests have gripped Iraq for nearly two months. They accuse Iraq’s Shiite-led government of being hopelessly corrupt, and decry growing Iranian influence.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.