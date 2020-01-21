The report by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization did not immediately say the missiles caused the crash but only that “the impact of these missiles on the accident and the analysis of this action are under investigation.”

The report also requested help from U.S. and French authorities for equipment and know-how to recover information from Flight 752’s flight recorders, the so-called “black boxes” that record the voices in the cockpit and the flight data.

Iran faces growing impatience by countries whose citizens were on the plane, particularly Canada and Ukraine, for access to the recorders. Iranian officials first said they would send them to Ukraine for analysis but then backtracked.

The plane was shot down on Jan. 8 during a tense confrontation between the United States and Iran following the killing of a top Iranian commander.