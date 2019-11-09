Iran alleges the inspector tested positive for suspected traces of explosive nitrates. The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog has disputed the claim.

It marked the first known instance of Iran blocking an inspector amid tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal over a year ago.

State TV carried Kamalvandi’s remarks from the Fordo nuclear site. He said Iran hasn’t imposed any restriction on inspections, but warned against using them for “sabotage and leaking information.”

