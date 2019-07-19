In this May 1, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer transits the San Diego Bay. Iran on Friday denied President Trump’s statement that the warship shot down an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Monford/AP)

Iran on Friday refuted President Trump’s claim that the U.S. military had shot down an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf, an incident that appeared to herald a new spiral of tensions between Washington and Tehran as the United States seeks to impose tough new sanctions on Iran and the Islamic republic pushes back.

Iran said that all its drones were accounted for and there had been no encounter with any warship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on his Twitter account.

Iran’s top military spokesman also said there had been no encounter with any warship.

“All Iranian drones that are in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, including the one which the U.S. mentioned, after carrying out scheduled identification and control missions, have returned to their bases, said Gen. Abolfazl Shekari, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The denial came a month after Trump almost ordered a strike Iran in retaliation for Iran’s downing of an American drone. He eventually called off the attack.

[Trump says U.S. Navy downed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz]

Tensions have been rising again in recent days in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf, where the United States has deployed extra warships to deter Iranian threats against shipping. The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow waterway that controls access to the Persian Gulf, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is traded.

President Trump had said Thursday night that the USS Boxer destroyed the drone at a distance of about 1,000 yards after it appeared to pose a threat to the warship. The Pentagon confirmed that the incident had taken place.

The Boxer is part of an amphibious force that includes more than 2,000 Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which arrived in the region this week. The Trump administration has accused Iran of being behind a string of incidents, including attacks and harassment against commercial shipping, that have contributed to the rising tensions in the region as the United States sets about squeezing Iran with tighter sanctions.

Iran has denied involvement. On Thursday, however, Iran acknowledged that it had seized a United Arab Emirates-based ship that the United States had reported missing last weekend. The Panamanian-registered Riah had been detained because it was suspected to be involved in smuggling, according to a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday.

Read more

Trump says U.S. Navy downed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz

Faced with relentless American pressure, Iran starts to hit back

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news