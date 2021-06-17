The choices were seen by analysts as an unusually brazen effort by the conservative establishment to shape the outcome of the election — and a risky move for a leadership that has touted high voter turnout as evidence of the Islamic Republic’s legitimacy. On Wednesday, two prominent hard-line candidates dropped out of the race, further clearing the way for a Raisi victory and deepening a conviction among many reform-minded voters that the contest was rigged. (If no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, the election would go to a runoff.)