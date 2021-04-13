The puts Iran far closer to weapons-grade levels at more than 90 percent enrichment and far exceeds the current 20 percent level.
Iran has blamed Israel for an attack Sunday that cause a fire at its main enrichment facility at Natanz. Isreal has not publicly commented.
It also adds another major hurdle to negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
Talks set to reconvene in Vienna later this week between Tehran and six world powers, including the United States. Iran began breaching the accord after President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, increasing enriched uranium from the 3.67 percent enrichment stipulated by the deal to 20 percent.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had warned in February that Iran might enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity, saying it would be increased to “whatever level the country needs.”
“Iran will not yield to pressure,” he said.