The announcement puts Iran closer to weapons-grade levels of more than 90 percent enrichment and exceeds the current 20 percent level.

It also added another major hurdle to negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Talks were set to reconvene in Vienna later this week between Tehran and six world powers, including the United States. Iran began breaching the accord after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, reimposed the sanctions on Tehran lifted under the agreement and added more than 1,500 additional measures in what his administration called a “maximum pressure” campaign to cripple the Iranian economy.

Iran, in response, increased enriched uranium from the 3.67 percent enrichment stipulated by the deal to 20 percent.

After an initial meeting last week, both Tehran and Washington characterized the negotiations — held indirectly, with European members of the deal shuttling between U.S. and Iranian delegations — as constructive. Iran has refused to meet directly with the United States.



Then came an attack on Sunday, which targeted Iran’s main enrichment facility at Natanz and appeared to escalate a shadow war between Israel and Iran over the past several years. There were differing versions of how the attack was carried out, with reports of both a cyberattack and an explosion that destroyed the power transmission and caused a fire. Iranian officials blamed Israel for the attack, which they said caused a blackout and damaged centrifuges.

Israel has not publicly commented.

As officials involved in the Vienna talks braced for Iran’s reaction, the Biden administration quickly said the United States had nothing to do with the incident. Iran’s announcement of stepped-up enrichment Tuesday appeared to show it was eager to use the Natanz attack as further leverage in the negotiations.

In his comments Tuesday, Araghchi said that another 1,000 centrifuges with 50 percent more capacity would be deployed at Natanz, in addition to the replacement of the damaged centrifuges.



The nuclear deal allows Iran to enrich uranium to a 3.67 percent concentration of uranium-235, a fissile isotope, at Natanz, and to maintain a small stockpile of it to use as fuel for its nuclear power reactors. Uranium enriched to 20 percent U-235 is suitable for use in an old, U.S.-supplied research reactor in Tehran that began operating in 1967.

The 20 percent enrichment level, however, is also a relatively short, technical step from the 90 percent needed for the fissile material in a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had warned in February that Iran might enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity, saying it would be increased to “whatever level the country needs.”