In this photo released on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria. (AP/AP)

Iran on Monday launched missile strikes on what it said were Sunni Islamic extremist hideouts in eastern Syria, a move it portrayed as retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade last month.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it fired six medium-range missiles into Syria from bases in western Iran at 2 a.m. local time, striking east of the Euphrates River and killing and wounding several militants.

A statement on the Guard’s website described the targets as “takfiri terrorists,” a term it often uses to refer to the Islamic State.

The attack in Ahvaz last month saw several gunmen firing into crowds at a military parade. At least 24 people, including a 4-year-old child, were killed and more than 60 others wounded. Dramatic footage of the ambush showed bloodied victims lying on the ground.

Iran's leaders swore revenge for the assault, which they initially blamed on Arab separatists in the region. For years, the separatists have sought autonomy for the minority Arab population in Iran, which is mainly ethnic Persian. Iran has blamed Saudi Arabia for supporting the militants and encouraging attacks.

Both Ahvaz-based separatists and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the assault, raising questions about the true identity of the perpetrators.

Iran state television Monday aired footage of what it said were medium-range missiles being fired from the Iranian province of Kermanshah. The Revolutionary Guard said the missiles hit their targets from a distance of roughly 350 miles. Those claims could not immediately be confirmed.

The Islamic State still holds pockets of territory in eastern Syria, where U.S. troops are assisting local forces to battle the militants.

Bijan Sabbagh contributed reporting.

