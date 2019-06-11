This March 2013 handout image provided by the Friends of Nizar Zakka, shows Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese technology expert and advocate for Internet freedom, delivering a speech during the MENA ICT Forum conference in Jordan. (Courtesy of Friends of Nizar Zakka group via AP)

Iran on Tuesday freed Nizar Zakka, a U.S. permanent resident and Lebanese national, from prison after nearly four years behind bars, his lawyer said.

Zakka was arrested in 2015 and convicted of spying for the U.S. government — charges he denies. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“After more than 1,350 days in captivity in Iran, we have received excellent news: Mr. Nizar Zakka is a free man,” his Washington-based lawyer, Jason Poblete, said in a statement.

“Nizar looks forward to reuniting with family and friends,” he said. Nizar expresses his sincerest thanks to those who never forgot him.”

The move to free Zakka, 52, follows a months-long effort by Lebanese officials to negotiate his release.

Zakka, a computer scientist and Internet freedom advocate, was detained in Tehran after attending a conference at the invitation of the Iranian government.

Iran holds a number of dual nationals, including Iranian Americans, as well as Chinese-born U.S. citizen and Princeton scholar, Xiyue Wang.

