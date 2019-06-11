This March 2013 handout image provided by the Friends of Nizar Zakka, shows Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese technology expert and advocate for Internet freedom, delivering a speech during the MENA ICT Forum conference in Jordan. (Courtesy of Friends of Nizar Zakka group via AP)
By Erin Cunningham
Erin Cunningham
Middle East reporter covering Iran, Turkey, Syria and the wider region

ISTANBUL — Iran on Tuesday freed Nizar Zakka, a U.S. permanent resident and Lebanese national, from prison after nearly four years behind bars, his lawyer said. 

Zakka was arrested in 2015 and convicted of spying for the U.S. government — charges he denies. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. 

 “After more than 1,350 days in captivity in Iran, we have received excellent news: Mr. Nizar Zakka is a free man,” his Washington-based lawyer, Jason Poblete, said in a statement. 

 “Nizar looks forward to reuniting with family and friends,” he said. Nizar expresses his sincerest thanks to those who never forgot him.” 

 The move to free Zakka, 52, follows a months-long effort by Lebanese officials to negotiate his release. 

 Zakka, a computer scientist and Internet freedom advocate, was detained in Tehran after attending a conference at the invitation of the Iranian government.  

 Iran holds a number of dual nationals, including Iranian Americans, as well as Chinese-born U.S. citizen and Princeton scholar, Xiyue Wang.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news