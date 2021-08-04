The Palestinian groups have attempted similar cross-border attacks in recent months. They operate in an area tightly controlled by the militant group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.
The incident comes days after Israeli, U.S. and British officials blamed Iran for a fatal drone strike against a partly Israeli-operated oil tanker off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.
Iranian officials have denied any involvement in the incident.
The attack marked the first major confrontation with Iran for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who took office in June following a 12-year stint by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. Netanyahu is suspected of launching a series of attacks targeting Iran, including explosions at the country’s main uranium-enrichment site and the killing of a prominent nuclear scientist.
In a meeting with ambassadors of countries that belong to the U.N. Security Council, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said they provided detailed intelligence information proving that Iran struck the oil tanker last week. They said that Saeed Ara Jani, head of the drone section of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, “is the man personally responsible for the terror attacks in the Gulf of Oman.”
Gantz said that Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Iranian air force, was behind dozens of terrorist attacks in the region involving drones and missiles.
“Iran is responsible for dozens of terror attacks across the Middle East,” Gantz in the meeting. He further charged that Iran “has violated all of the guidelines set in the [2015 Iran nuclear agreement] and is only around 10 weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade materials necessary for a nuclear weapon.” He added: “It is time for diplomatic, economic and even military deeds — otherwise the attacks will continue.”
Since the Thursday night drone attack, Bennett has tried to rally international support against Iran. But he also said that Israel was prepared to “act alone” in defense of its national security.
His predecessor, Netanyahu, has repeatedly claimed that Bennett, whose fragile coalition is made up of eight ideologically disparate parties, is too weak to handle what he describes as an existential threat posed by Iran.
“The Iranians need to understand that it is impossible to sit placidly in Tehran and ignite the entire Middle East from there. That’s over,” Bennett said Tuesday.