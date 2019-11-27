Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that the meeting took place Tuesday.

While rare, these are not the first talks between the Taliban and Iranian officials.

U.S.-Taliban peace talks collapsed in September. In the following weeks, a Taliban delegation traveled to Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan.

Last Tuesday, the Taliban freed an American and an Australian held hostage since 2016 in exchange for three top Taliban figures. The insurgent group said the swap could help rekindle peace negotiations.

