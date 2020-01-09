By Associated Press January 9, 2020 at 1:00 AM ESTTEHRAN, Iran — Iran investigators say crew of Ukrainian plane that crashed were trying to turn back to airport when aircraft went down.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy