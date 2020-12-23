The deployment, which was first reported late Monday, coincided with the sighting in the Persian Gulf of the American USS Georgia submarine, which is armed with 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles. It marks the first time in eight years that an Ohio-class guided-missile submarine was publicly reported to be in the strategic waterway between the Arabian Peninsula and Iran.

On Dec. 9, two U.S. B-52 bomber planes also headed toward the gulf accompanied by Saudi aircraft in what U.S. Central Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie said was an example of America’s “strong working relationship and shared commitment to regional security and stability.”

“Nothing is coincidental,” said Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, referring to the recent Israeli, American, and Saudi reports of increased military preparations in close proximity to Iran. “This is all trying to signal Iran a message: not to respond to the killing of Fakhrizadeh.”

Iran blamed Israel, which has been implicated in several killings of Iranian nuclear scientists, for the November assassination of its nuclear mastermind. Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed to take revenge on Israeli or U.S. targets in the region.

Since November, Israel has kept its embassies on high alert and has increasingly urged caution in recent weeks, ahead of the first anniversary of the hit on Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad Airport last January.

On Monday, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the Israeli military’s chief of the staff, said that “the IDF will attack with force, against anyone who is involved, from near or from far, in attacks against Israel or Israeli targets.”

For years Israel has been secretly forging security and intelligence-collecting agreements with Arab countries in the gulf over a shared concern over Iran. With the help of the Trump administration, Israel recently announced alliances with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in addition to separate peace deals with Sudan and Morocco. Israeli officials have expressed hope that Saudi Arabia could be next in line.

Recent satellite photos have shown that Iran has begun new construction at its underground Fordo uranium-enrichment plant, near the city of Qom, which is likely to trigger new concern in the remaining weeks of the Trump administration.

The 2015 nuclear deal required Iran to stop enriching uranium, but after President Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, it has resumed its enrichment activities.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to reengage with Iran and attempt to revive the nuclear deal, which leaves open the question over whether it will respond to the Fakhrizadeh killing.

Guzansky described Israel’s submarine mission and other moves as a kind of psychological warfare to deter Iran.