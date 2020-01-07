After days of touring cities in the country, the body of slain Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani is being buried in his hometown of Kerman, with thousands of black-clad mourners turning out.

Iranian leaders have stepped up calls for revenge against the United States, with one intelligence official saying concrete retaliation plans are already being discussed.

Here’s what we know so far:

●Security council head Ali Shamkhani says 13 scenarios are being considered, and specifically mentioned U.S. bases in the region.

●Revolutionary Guard head Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami hinted that Israel could be a target.

●Soleimani’s burial in Kerman caps a three-day tour of Iranian cities in which millions turned out to mourn the commander.

●The U.S. administration is drawing up potential sanctions against Iraq if the country’s leaders go through with plans to order the expulsion of U.S. troops for carrying out the attack on Iraqi soil.