ISTANBUL — Thousands of mourners gathered in the Iranian city of Kerman Tuesday to observe the final burial of elite Quds Force commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The popular general, who engineered Tehran’s project building proxy forces across the Middle East, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad last week.

His funeral procession started in Baghdad Saturday and continued to the Iraqi Shiite shrine cities of Karbala and Najaf, as well as the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran and Qom.

Kerman, in southeastern Iran, is where the 62-year-old commander was born. Aerial footage broadcast on Iranian state television showed a sea of mourners dressed in black and waving red flags — signifying blood unjustly spilled — as they filled a major artery in the city. Some threw flowers at other items at the funeral cortège as it passed through the crowds.

The masses of mourners in Kerman, home to about half a million people, reflected similar sized crowds in other Iranian cities.

On Monday in Tehran, hundreds of thousands of people packed into the city in a huge display of grief and anger.

“I went to the funeral because it was important for me to show that I value someone who has sacrificed himself and his family,” said Narges, 45, a housewife in Tehran. She spoke on the condition that her full name not be used so she could discuss freely her views of the commander.