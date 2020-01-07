Here’s what we know so far:
●Security council head Ali Shamkhani says 13 scenarios are being considered, and specifically mentioned U.S. bases in the region.
●Revolutionary Guard head Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami hinted that Israel could be a target.
●Soleimani’s burial in Kerman caps a three-day tour of Iranian cities in which millions turned out to mourn the commander.
●The U.S. administration is drawing up potential sanctions against Iraq if the country’s leaders go through with plans to order the expulsion of U.S. troops for carrying out the attack on Iraqi soil.
Mourners throng slain commanders hometown for final burial
ISTANBUL — Thousands of mourners gathered in the Iranian city of Kerman Tuesday to observe the final burial of elite Quds Force commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
The popular general, who engineered Tehran’s project building proxy forces across the Middle East, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad last week.
His funeral procession started in Baghdad Saturday and continued to the Iraqi Shiite shrine cities of Karbala and Najaf, as well as the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran and Qom.
Kerman, in southeastern Iran, is where the 62-year-old commander was born. Aerial footage broadcast on Iranian state television showed a sea of mourners dressed in black and waving red flags — signifying blood unjustly spilled — as they filled a major artery in the city. Some threw flowers at other items at the funeral cortège as it passed through the crowds.
The masses of mourners in Kerman, home to about half a million people, reflected similar sized crowds in other Iranian cities.
On Monday in Tehran, hundreds of thousands of people packed into the city in a huge display of grief and anger.
“I went to the funeral because it was important for me to show that I value someone who has sacrificed himself and his family,” said Narges, 45, a housewife in Tehran. She spoke on the condition that her full name not be used so she could discuss freely her views of the commander.
At the same time, she said: “Everyone is talking about revenge but it is important to have a more measured reaction — something that is equal to what they [the Americans] did.”
Top Iranian security official says 13 retaliation scenarios under consideration, all ‘nightmares’ for U.S.
DUBAI — A top Iranian security official said the country has drawn up 13 scenarios to retaliate for the U.S. slaying of a prominent military commander.
Ali Shamkani, head of Iran’s National Security Council, said even the mildest of these options would be a “historical nightmare” for the United States.
He added that the retaliation would “not be limited to a single operation.”
Shamkhani declined to elaborate but specifically mentioned the many U.S. bases near the borders of Iran, saying “we’re aware of their military personnel and equipment.”
The killing by a U.S. airstrike of one of Iran’s most storied military commanders, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani has evoked a flurry of promises of revenge against U.S. targets, though with few specifics.
Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps promises to set ablaze U.S.-linked locations
DUBAI — The leader of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday at the funeral of a colleague slain by a U.S. airstrike that locations loved by the United States would be set on fire in revenge — a possible reference to Israel.
Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami spoke to hundreds of thousands gathering in the southern Iranian town of Kerman, birthplace of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, leader of the guard’s Quds Force, for the final burial.
“We will set fire to the place they love and they know where that is,” said Salami, which some commentators have suggested could be Israel, as the crowd chanted “death to Israel.”
Since Friday’s killing of Soleimani, Iran’s leadership has repeatedly vowed to extract harsh revenge on U.S. military and political sites. U.S. troops and bases in the region are widely considered to be potential targets.
Soleimani’s body has toured several cities in Iran, including the capital, Tehran, on Monday, before its final burial in Kerman.
U.S. begin drafting potential sanctions against Iraq
WASHINGTON — Senior administration officials have begun drafting sanctions against Iraq after President Trump publicly threatened the country with economic penalties if it proceeded to expel U.S. troops, according to three people briefed on the planning.
The Treasury Department and White House will probably take a lead role if the sanctions are implemented, the officials said. Such a step would represent a highly unusual move against a foreign ally that the United States has spent almost two decades and hundreds of billions of dollars supporting.
The officials emphasized that talks were preliminary and that no final decision has been made on whether to impose the sanctions.
One of the officials said the plan was to wait “at least a little while” on the sanctions decision to see whether Iraqi officials followed through on their threat to push U.S. troops out of the country.
The discussion about sanctions follow Trump’s decision to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani last week. In response to the killing, Iraq’s parliament voted to expel American troops from the country.
U.S. general calls letter to Iraqis an honest mistake
WASHINGTON — After the U.S. military’s letter describing plans to reposition troops within Iraq in preparation for a possible withdrawal leaked, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East. McKenzie told him the draft letter was an honest mistake, “but used other words that were a little more colorful than mistake,” Milley said.
The U.S. military drafted the letter because it is moving forces around the region, within Iraq and from Kuwait into Iraq, and anticipates increased helicopter movement, Milley said, noting that draft letters are often coordinated with partners in advance, but are circulated without the signature of the official sending the communication.
The leaked letter wasn’t signed. Milley said that McKenzie, the top U.S. commander overseeing the Middle East, said the letter should never have happened. “We understand U.S. government policy — nobody is leaving, there’s no onward movement, we got all that. Honest mistake. Draft,” Milley said McKenzie told him.