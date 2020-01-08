

Image from Iranian state TV on Jan. 8, 2020 allegedly showing rockets launched from Iran against the U.S. al-Asad in Iraq. (Ho/Irib/Afp Via Getty Images)

Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq, the Pentagon said Tuesday evening, marking the most significant Iranian attack in the growing conflict with the United States.

The al-Asad air base in western Iraq, which houses some American troops, was hit by at least six missiles, according to a U.S. defense official familiar with the situation. In a tweet late Tuesday, President Trump proclaimed “All is well!” and vowed to address the nation on the situation Wednesday morning.

There are have been no U.S. reports of casualties yet, but Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard is claiming dozens of U.S. soldiers were killed.

Iranian leaders stepped up calls Tuesday for revenge against the United States as Iranian authorities prepared to bury Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, a southeastern city. Early on Tuesday, authorities were forced to suspend the burial proceedings after a stampede killed dozens of mourners.

Here’s what we know so far:

● Iranian forces have launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq, claiming at least 80 U.S. soldiers killed. U.S. military said it was still assessing casualties.

● Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper met with President Trump at the White House following the attack. The president said he will make a statement Wednesday morning.

● Esper said the United States will not be withdrawing troops from Iraq. The Trump administration is drawing up potential sanctions against Iraq, in the event that its leaders go through with plans to order the expulsion of U.S. troops for Soleimani’s killing on Iraqi soil.

● Iranian state news agencies reported that at least 50 people died and more than 200 were injured in the stampede at the funeral for Soleimani.





1:22 AM: Iran claims dozens of U.S. deaths in missile strike

DUBAI — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed Wednesday that dozens of U.S. soldiers were killed in a missile attack on Al-Asad base in Iraq. The U.S. military has said it is still assessing casualties.

In a statement to state television the elite Revolutionary Guard said 15 missiles hit 20 critical points killing 80 soldiers, wounding 200 and destroying large quantities of military equipment, including helicopters, according to the Mehr news agency.

The Iranian press has been filled with glowing reports of the damage caused by the missile strike against two U.S. bases in Iraq in the early hours of the morning. President Trump, however, tweeted “all is well” and promised to address the nation later Wednesday.



A woman walks past an anti U.S. mural on the former U.S. Embassy's wall in Tehran Jan. 7, 2020. (Wana News Agency/Via Reuters)

The chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, said the missile strikes would not be the end of Iran’s retaliation and any response by the United States would only provoke more attacks.

Iran is retaliating for the Jan. 2 killing of top Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike.

Iran’s military has said that more than 100 U.S. targets in the region have been identified. In earlier statements, leaders have said the response would be restricted to military and civilian targets.

U.S. authorities have told commercial shipping to be cautious in waters near Iran and the FAA has banned U.S. carriers from flying over Iran.

By: Paul Schemm

11:00 PM: Escalating tensions jolt financial markets

HONG KONG — Stock markets in Asia slumped, while oil and gold prices surged after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. military bases intensified fears of a wider conflict.

Japan’s Nikkei was down around 2 percent midday Wednesday, and stocks in Hong Kong and Australia also declined.

The global benchmark Brent crude oil futures soared more than 3 percent to their highest since September, before paring some of the gains. U.S. stock futures also slid.

Gold — seen as a haven in times of uncertainty — surged above $1,600 an ounce for the first time in almost seven years, while the yen strengthened against the dollar.

By: David Crawshaw

10:21 PM: Contractor whose death Trump cites was a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Iraq

An American defense contractor whose death late last month was cited by President Trump amid escalating violence with Iran was identified Tuesday as an interpreter who was born in Iraq and lived in Sacramento.

Nawres Hamid, 33, became a naturalized citizen in 2017, according to his widow. He was the father of two boys, ages 2 and 8, she said.

In recent years, as an Arabic interpreter for U.S. forces in Iraq, Hamid was known to decorate his living space with pictures of the children, according to a co-worker.

Hamid was killed on Dec. 27 when U.S. authorities say an Iranian-backed militia fired rockets at a military base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

The attack, which injured several coalition troops, prompted Trump to order missile strikes against Iraqi militias. That in turn led to a New Year’s Eve assault on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, and a retaliatory strike by the United States that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander.

Hamid’s death has been a rallying cry for Trump. In a tweet on Dec. 31, Trump wrote: “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Read more here.

By: Aaron Davis

10:00 PM: Trump says he will make statement Wednesday in response to Iranian strike

WASHINGTON — In a tweet, Trump said he would address the nation Wednesday morning and sought to reassure Americans, declaring, “All is well!”

“Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now,” Trump said. “So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

Despite Trump’s tweet, there were no public events listed for the president on the schedule sent out by the White House eight minutes earlier.

Democrats have responded to news of the strike by urging Trump not to resort to military action, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tweeting that America and the world “cannot afford war.”

By: Felicia Sonmez

9:50 PM: Iranian foreign minister says his country took ‘proportionate measures’

WASHINGTON — Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, in a message on Twitter following the strikes, said that Iran had taken “proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.”

By: Missy Ryan

9:23 PM: Warren and other Democrats call for de-escalation, voice concern for U.S. troops

WASHINGTON — News of Iran’s strike broke as a crowd of more than 4,000 waited for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at a rally in Brooklyn Tuesday night. As soon as she took the stage, Warren said she wanted to open on a “very sober note.”

“For any of you who haven’t been able to follow it, within the last hour, the Iranian government has announced that it has sent missiles to attack our military bases in Iraq,” she said. “My three brothers all served in the military. … My heart and my prayers are with our military and with their families in Iraq and around the world. This is a reminder of why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran.”

Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro, who was in Brooklyn to introduce Warren at their first joint event since his endorsement of her, also opened with mention of the airstrikes.

“I wanted to just begin by saying that tonight we’re thinking about our men and women in uniform, especially those who are stationed in Iraq. And we’re praying for their safety,” he said.

Castro, who went on to also mention the massive earthquake that had caused widespread damage in Puerto Rico, said developments on the island and in Iraq were “two very powerful and poignant reminders of why all of us have a role to play: engaging in our democracy, voting, and ushering in new leadership in 2020 with a new president.”

Several of the other Democratic White House candidates took to Twitter to voice concern for U.S. troops in Iraq in the wake of the Iranian strike.

“Tonight, Americans in Iraq are under fire,” former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg said. “My prayers are with them, their loved ones, and their families.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) said that the United States “must do all we can to protect our servicemembers and Americans at risk.”

Klobuchar did not attend a previously scheduled fundraiser in Washington Tuesday night due to the Iranian strike.

By: Amy B Wang and Felicia Sonmez

9:10 PM: Military unclear if there were U.S. casualties in attacks on two military bases

WASHINGTON — A defense official said that U.S. military did not yet have clear information about whether there had been American casualties in the attacks on the two sites in Iraq.

One U.S. military official, reached for comment earlier Tuesday evening, said U.S. troops were still assessing what happened.

By: Missy Ryan

8:32 PM: Representative to Iran’s supreme leader appears to mimic Trump’s tweet

WASHINGTON — Moments after a military base was struck by missiles in Iraq, Saeed Jalili, a representative to Iran’s supreme leader, tweeted a photo of Iran’s flag.

The tweet appears to be mimicking President Trump, who tweeted a photo of the American flag following reports that an airstrike had killed Soleimani.

By: Michael Brice-Saddler and Shane Harris

8:20 PM: Irbil military base targeted in missile attack is major hub for U.S. and coalition military activity

WASHINGTON — Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdistan region, is a major hub for U.S. and coalition military activity in Iraq and also an important launching point for the parallel mission against the Islamic State in neighboring Syria.

Many U.S. forces pass through Irbil on their way in and out of a network of much smaller bases in Syria. During the peak of the campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq, military officials also oversaw a major battle in the nearby city of Mosul from Irbil. The city, like most of Iraqi Kurdistan, has been considered safer for U.S. personnel than other parts of Iraq.

By: Missy Ryan

7:22 PM: Iran launches more than a dozen missiles against two military bases in Iraq, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON — Iranian forces have launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq, the Pentagon said Tuesday evening, marking the most significant Iranian attack in the growing conflict between Iran and the United States.

The attack was launched about 5:30 p.m. Washington time, the Pentagon said.

“It is clear these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel,” the statement said. Al Asad air base in western Iraq and at least one facility in Irbil were targeted.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” the statement said. “Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

One U.S. military official, reached for comment Tuesday evening, said U.S. troops were still assessing what happened.

“They’re still in bunker mode,” the official said.

The al-Asad air base in Iraq was hit by at least six missiles about midnight local time, said a U.S. defense official familiar with the situation.

The base, in Iraq’s western Anbar province, houses some American troops. Trump on Sunday called it “extraordinarily expensive,” threatening the Iraqi government with sanctions if the United States is told to withdraw all of its troops from Iraq and the government in Baghdad does not pay for it.

It was not immediately clear where on the base the missiles landed or if anyone was harmed. It would appear to mark one of the most aggressive attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq since the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah launched 31 missiles at a base near Kirkuk on Dec. 27, killing a contractor and wounding several U.S. troops.

The U.S. military launched airstrikes on targets affiliated with Iranian-backed forces two days later.

By: Dan Lamothe

6:35 PM: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims the ‘harsh revenge’ promised by Iran’s leaders has begun, report says

BEIRUT — The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that the “harsh revenge” promised by Iran’s leaders has begun, according to the Fars News Agency. The agency said Iran had fired “tens” of ballistic missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq, but that could not be independently confirmed.

In a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the missiles were fired to avenge the death of Qasem Soleimani in an operation called “Operation Martyr Soleimani.”

The IRGC also released a video purporting to show the missiles being fired and streaking toward Iraq. U.S. military officials said they had been anticipating a strike of some sort at al-Asad and that personnel at the base had taken precautions. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

By: Liz Sly