The documentary, “The End of the Game,” focuses in large part on Robert Malley, the former head of the International Crisis Group who now serves as the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran. Referring to him as “the shadow man,” the show notes that his parents are Jewish and, over an ominous soundtrack, refers to Malley’s past meetings with Zarif as if they were a revelation. In fact, it is no surprise that Malley, who had been the Obama administration’s lead negotiator for the original nuclear deal, had previously interacted with Zarif.