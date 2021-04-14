“This is a serious development since the production of highly enriched uranium constitutes an important step in the production of a nuclear weapon,” the three nations said. “We call upon Iran not to further complicate the diplomatic process.”

Iran announced that it was increasing enrichment Tuesday, in what was widely seen as retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on a key Iranian nuclear site days earlier. The announcement brought Iran closer to being able to produce weapons-grade levels of more than 90 percent enrichment, and exceeded its current top level of 20 percent.

Iranian officials said the attack on the Natanz nuclear site damaged centrifuges and caused a fire and blackout at the facility. Israel neither confirmed nor denied it had played a role.

The European statement reflected growing international alarm over events in the Middle East. A once-furtive conflict between Israel and Iran has burst into the open, marked by more frequent and audacious tit-for-tat attacks, including at sea. In turn, the attack on the Natanz facility, and Tehran’s reaction, have cast a cloud over delicate negotiations underway in Vienna aimed at restoring the nuclear deal.

Iran began breaching the accord after President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, reimposed sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the agreement, and added more than 1,500 additional measures as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s economy.

In response, Iran increased enriched uranium production from the 3.67 percent purity stipulated by the deal to 20 percent — a relatively short, technical step from the 90 percent needed for the fissile material in a nuclear weapon. Iran says it is not seeking to obtain nuclear weapons and that its atomic program is for peaceful civilian purposes.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran would activate advanced centrifuges at Natanz, casting the move, along with the increased enrichment, as “an answer to your malice,” in an apparent reference to Israel. Iran’s actions, he added, in comments to the Cabinet, would also win it leverage in the Vienna talks.

“We are entering the negotiations with a fuller hand,” he said, according to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

But other participants in the Vienna negotiations characterized the talks as imperiled, either because of Iran’s actions, or those of its adversaries.

“Those who undertook an act of sabotage against the nuclear facility in Natanz probably wanted to undermine the process of #JCPOA restoration. They underestimated the possibility of significant ‘side effects,’ ” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, tweeted Tuesday, referring to the nuclear deal.

The White House on Tuesday called Iran’s vow to increase enrichment “provocative” and said it “calls into question Iran’s seriousness with regard to the nuclear talks.” A senior European diplomat familiar with the negotiations also voiced frustration with recent events.

“It’s a very serious development, I have to say, because up until now they have been doing things that were difficult to justify but more or less in the domain of a country that wants to control the full nuclear cycle,” he said in an interview, referring to Iran’s enrichment announcement.

“If you escalate, the others will be obliged to escalate, and we will be playing into the hands of those who do not want negotiations.”