“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, wrote on Twitter.
There was no claim of responsibility for the apparent targeted killing, but Iran has accused Israel and the United States of carrying out similar deadly attacks on nuclear experts in Iran in the past.
“This cowardice — with serious indications of Israeli role — shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Zarif tweeted. “Iran calls on int'l community — and especially E.U. — to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror.”
Fakhrizadeh was among the pioneers of Iran’s nuclear program, which includes an energy-producing reactor and uranium enrichment sites.
Western intelligence agencies and Israel had described Fakhrizadeh as the mastermind behind Iran’s covert program aimed at building a nuclear weapon, which was halted in 2003.
Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium since the Trump administration pulled out of a nuclear deal aimed at limiting Tehran’s nuclear capacity. Iran has insisted the enriched uranium is only for its reactors, but Iran’s foes note that it puts the nation closer to producing warhead-grade material.
A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the office would not comment on reports of Fakhrizadeh’s death.
Berger reported from Beirut.