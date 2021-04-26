Especially notable were Zarif’s barbed comments about Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Guards’ elite Quds Force, a towering figure in Iran’s security establishment who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last year. Zarif said Soleimani had worked to subvert the nuclear deal, by colluding with Russia and by ramping up Iran’s intervention in Syria’s civil war.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Almost every time I went to negotiate, it was Soleimani who said, ‘I want you to make this concession or point,’” Zarif said. “I was negotiating for the success of the [military] field.”

The interview was conducted by Saeed Leylaz, an economist and journalist who was as an adviser to Mohammed Khatami, a pro-reform cleric who served two terms as Iran’s president. In the excerpts published by Iran International, Zarif can he heard asking Leylaz not to publish certain parts of the conversation. The channel said the interview was apparently intended to be released after Iran’s current president, Hassan Rouhani, left office in August.

The leaked conversation was the latest salvo in what has become an increasingly caustic domestic Iranian debate over the nuclear deal, pitting “pragmatists” represented by Rouhani against a conservative camp wary of any engagement with the West. The factional fights are not a secret in Iran, which hosts political debates that are more expansive and vigorous than most countries in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Even so, Zarif’s comments, many of which could be seen as self-serving, were notably blunt. “The general structure of our Foreign Ministry is security-based,” he said. “There is a group in our country that has an interest in making everything security-based, to highlight their own role.”

Iran’s debate has intensified in the last few weeks as the Rouhani government, the United States and other global powers meet in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal, which languished after President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

In Iran, the argument has played out on the Internet and the airwaves, including with the recent broadcast of a documentary as well as a television series that were widely seen as attempts by hard-liners to undermine the nuclear talks.

Story continues below advertisement

The quarrels in Iran center to some degree around the terms of the deal, analysts said, but more importantly amounted to jockeying between factions ahead of presidential elections scheduled for late June.

Advertisement