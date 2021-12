Iran waited a year after Trump’s withdrawal and the reimposition of sanctions before starting a rapid advancement of nuclear activities, which Tehran has consistently said are intended only for peaceful purposes. It has installed advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium up to 60 percent, close to weapons grade. Under the terms of the JCPOA, Iran agreed to limit enrichment to 3.57 percent, as well as agreed on limits on the types of centrifuges it would operate and on stockpiles of enriched material. Its activities were to be fully inspected and monitored by the IAEA.