A spokesman for the agency said Monday that its inspectors were monitoring activities at Fordow and that IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi was expected to submit a report to the watchdog’s member states today, Reuters reported.
Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, which restricted the size and purity of Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile, Tehran is banned from enriching uranium or even bringing uranium to the Fordow site for 15 years from the start of the accord. The site was first revealed as a covert enrichment facility by Britain, France and the United States in 2009.
The 20 percent enrichment level is a short, technical step from the 90 percent needed to produce a nuclear weapon. Iran began ramping up its nuclear activities after the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement that curbed Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for major sanctions relief.
Senior aides to President-elect Joe Biden have said that his administration would rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran also returned to compliance under the agreement.
In recent days, tensions between Iran and the United States have soared in the Persian Gulf region as Tehran marked the one-anniversary of the death of its most prominent military commander, Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.