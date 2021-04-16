By Associated PressApril 16, 2021 at 8:52 a.m. UTCTEHRAN, Iran — Iran official says Tehran has started enriching uranium up to 60% purity, its highest level ever, after Natanz sabotage.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy