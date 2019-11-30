The foreign website Kaleme quoted Mousavi as comparing the crackdown on gasoline price protesters under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to when soldiers of the shah opened fire on protesters in 1978, which fueled the unrest that led to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Mousavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard, remain under house arrest in their home down an alleyway near Khamenei’s official residence in Tehran.
