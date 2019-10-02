Rouhani said France had prepared a plan whose “core could have been acceptable” because it required Iran not seek a nuclear weapon and emphasizes peace in the area and its waterways, both of which Rouhani said Iran had been doing.

Trump says he has ordered a substantial increase in sanctions against Iran

He also said the plan required the United States stop all sanctions and allow oil trade, starting immediately.

The Politico report, citing French officials, said that although the U.S. and Iranian presidents agreed on the French plan, the two leaders did not meet after Rouhani insisted Trump first give an indication that the United States would lift sanctions on Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to then set up a phone call between Rouhani and Trump failed after Rouhani declined to participate, the report said.

In his speech on Wednesday, Rouhani did not say whether he had insisted on a sign from Trump that sanctions would be lifted, and did not mention the canceled phone call.

“Many might think that the New York talks were a solution, but they weren’t,” Rouhani said. “The solution of such an important matter cannot be achieved in such a short time and without studying all its aspects and the way they wanted to abuse it at that point of time.”

He also said that while U.S. officials were telling the Europeans in private calls that they are ready for negotiations, they were saying in interviews that they were going to tighten sanctions on Iran.

“I turned to Macron and told him, shall I believe you or shall I believe the U.S. president who is tightening the sanctions on my country?”

Tehran accepts the main framework of the plan — “with some minor changes in the terms and vocabulary,” he added.

Last month, Trump announced that he had ordered a substantial increase of sanctions on Iran after Iran delivered a warning to the United States that it would retaliate against any attacks on it.

Tehran and the Washington have been embroiled in a standoff following a devastating attack on a Saudi oil facility that severely affected the country’s oil production.

