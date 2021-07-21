“If you are a policymaker in the developing world, or like in the Middle East, it is best to blame everything on climate change because then you can say, ‘This was caused by climate change, I had no role in it, I could not have done anything to help it,’ ” Kaveh Madani, an environmental scientist and former deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment who lives in exile, said in a lecture at Utah State University in 2019.