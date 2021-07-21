“If you are a policymaker in the developing world, or like in the Middle East, it is best to blame everything on climate change because then you can say: ‘This was caused by climate change. I had no role in it. I could not have done anything to help it,’ ” Kaveh Madani, an environmental scientist and former deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment who lives in exile, said in a lecture at Utah State University in 2019.