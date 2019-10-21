State TV described the depth of the temblor at 10 kilometers (6 miles). It offered no other immediate information.

Some in tall towers in the Emirati city of Dubai, lying across the Persian Gulf from Iran, said they felt the earthquake.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

