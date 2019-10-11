Lt. Pete Pagano, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet overseeing the Middle East, told the Associated Press that authorities there were “aware of reports of this incident,” but declined to comment further.

AD

The incident comes amid apparent tit-for-tat attacks on oil tankers and facilities in the Persian Gulf region in recent months, as the United States tightened sanctions on Iran’s oil exports as part of its maximum-pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

AD

Last month, a drone-and-cruise-missile attack on Saudi oil facilities crippled the desert kingdom’s output. The United States blamed the attack on Iran, which denied involvement. The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the assault.

In July, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz just two weeks after an Iranian supertanker was detained off the coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

AD