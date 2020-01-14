The downing of the plane last week occurred during an escalating standoff between the United States and Iran, after a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s Quds Force commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, earlier this month.

“The world is going to watch this trial,” Rouhani said, in comments carried by the state news agency. “We should assure people it will not happen again.”

Soleimani’s death on Jan. 3 prompted Tehran to retaliate against the United States, firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at facilities in Iraq hosting U.S. troops.

In the hours after those attacks early Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 with a surface-to-air missile, a move it blamed on “human error.” Listed among the dead were 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, including the crew. Most, if not all, of the Canadians were reported to be of Iranian origin or dual nationals.