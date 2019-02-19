TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander says the suicide bomber who carried out last week’s deadly attack on the elite military force was a Pakistani national.

In remarks carried by state TV, Gen. Mohammad Pakpour on Tuesday identified the bomber as Hafiz Mohammad Ali and said a second Pakistani national was involved. He says the “first clue” came from a woman who was arrested over the weekend.

Iran had initially accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of being behind the attack, which killed 27 Guard members. But on Sunday it said the attack was carried out from neighboring Pakistan.

Pakistan condemned the attack and says it is cooperating in the investigation.

The militant Sunni group Jaish al-Adl, which claimed responsibility, is believed to operate from havens inside Pakistan.

