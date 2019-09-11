John Bolton’s abrupt departure as White House national security adviser will not open the door to direct talks between the United States and Iran, Iranian officials said Wednesday, even as some welcomed his removal as an opportunity to ease tensions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the United States on Wednesday to “abandon war mongers and warmongering policies,” in an apparent reference to Bolton, who pushed for more aggressive action against Iran.

President Trump said Tuesday that he had asked for Bolton’s resignation after disagreeing “strongly” with the former diplomat’s advice, although it was unclear whether differences over the administration’s Iran policy played a direct role in Bolton’s dismissal.

Trump has said he is willing to meet Rouhani without preconditions, despite having abandoned a 2015 nuclear pact that curbed Iran’s atomic energy activities in exchange for major sanctions relief. Trump reimposed a near-total embargo on the Iranian economy last year and endorsed a “maximum pressure” campaign to isolate Iran’s leadership and force it to negotiate a stricter bargain.

The administration wants Iran to give up its ballistic missile program and agree to more stringent restrictions on its nuclear program. Iran has responded by restarting some nuclear activities prohibited under the agreement, a strategy some analysts say is aimed at building leverage ahead of any potential talks.

Tehran’s envoy to the United Nations, however, said Bolton’s removal would not change Iran’s opposition to negotiations with the United States as long as economic sanctions are in place. His comments were carried by official media Wednesday.



John Bolton, then national security adviser, speaks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., May 22, 2019. (REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin/File Photo)

“Our position has nothing to do with changes in the U.S. administration” despite Bolton’s reputation as a “hard-liner,” Majid Takht Ravanchi said, adding that it was “too early to tell” what the impact of his removal would be.

Another senior official and secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council, Mohsen Rezaei, accused Trump of “sacrificing Bolton” for talks with Iran but said Tehran would not be “deceived” by the move, the Mehr News Agency reported.

On Twitter, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei called Bolton the administration’s “biggest proponent of war & economic terrorism.”

“Months ago #JohnBolton had promised that #Iran would not be there in 3 months; we are still standing & he is gone,” Rabiei wrote.

Now that he is out, he said, “the White House will have fewer obstacles to understanding the realities of Iran.”

