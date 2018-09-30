TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s official IRNA news agency says the country’s special courts have sentenced three to death over financial crimes and corruption.

Sunday’s report quotes deputy chief of judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, as saying the three were among 35 suspects recently brought to trial.

He says the rest were sentenced to prison terms of up to 20 years. They have the right to appeal.

The special courts were set up recently as part of the government’s campaign against corruption.

Since America’s pullout from the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Iran’s economy has plunged into a downward spiral with the national currency, the rial, hitting record lows.

Meanwhile, trading in foreign currency and gold coins has increased. In July, Iran arrested a man who had two tons of gold coins.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.