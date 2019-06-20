Sailors stand on deck above a hole the U.S. Navy says was made by a limpet mine on the damaged Panama-flagged, Japanese owned oil tanker Kokuka Courageous, anchored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, during a trip organized by the Navy for journalists, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Fay Abuelgasim/AP)

Iran shot down a U.S. naval surveillance drone near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian and U.S. officials said Thursday, adding to weeks of tensions in the Persian Gulf region amid growing concerns of a possible war.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it targeted the drone — a RQ-4 Global Hawk — inside Iranian airspace Thursday over the southern province of Hormozgan, next to the Strait of Hormuz.

A spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet directed questions to the U.S. Central Command, which was not immediately available for comment.

A U.S. official, however, confirmed the incident to the Associated Press and said that the drone was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The downing of the American drone was a clear message to America,” the Revolutionary Guard’ chief commander, Gen. Hossein Salami, said Thursday. His remarks were carried live by Iranian state television.

“Our borders are Iran’s red line and we will react strongly against any aggression,” he said. “Iran is not seeking war with any country, but we are fully prepared to defend Iran.”

[Some Iranians fear hard-liners in U.S. and Tehran want to provoke war]

Last week Japanese and Norwegian owned tankers suffered damage while in the Gulf of Oman, which the Trump administration described due to attacks by Iran.

On Wednesday, a U.S. naval explosives expert said that a limpet mine recovered from the Japanese tanker near the strait last week bore a “striking resemblance” to those displayed at Iranian military parades.

Iran has denied involvement.

Read more:

Mines used in tanker attack look like those shown by Iranian military

Japanese ship owner contradicts U.S. account of how tanker was attacked

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news