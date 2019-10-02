Rouhani said the plan included preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, securing its support for regional peace, lifting U.S. sanctions and the immediate resumption of Iranian oil exports.

He said the plan could have been discussed during his New York visit last week for the U.N. General Assembly, but that President Donald Trump scuppered chances by openly threatening to impose more sanctions.

