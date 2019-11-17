But the decision, announced early Friday, sparked widespread demonstrations in some two dozen locations across the country as residents grappling with rising prices called on the government to reverse the hike.

Prices of gasoline jumped 50 percent, up to a minimum of 15,000 rials ($0.13) per liter, or about $0.50 per gallon. Iran is home to the fourth-largest crude oil reserves in the world and some of the world’s most heavily subsidized gas prices.

At least one person was confirmed killed Saturday in the city of Sirjan and videos posted on social media showed images of other demonstrators bloodied and wounded. Protesters abandoned their vehicles on highways and gathered outside government buildings, where they chanted against Khamenei and the ruling establishment.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also ordered restrictions to Internet access nationwide, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported, quoting a source at the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

“Access to the Internet has been limited since last night and for the next 24 hours,” the source said, according to ISNA.

The civil society group NetBlocks, which monitors Internet access worldwide, confirmed that Iran was “in the midst of a near-total national Internet shutdown,” citing a 7 percent connectivity level.

Officials Sunday blamed the unrest on outside “enemies” and “thugs” they said sought to exploit the chaos. Khamenei urged demonstrators, some of whom torched buildings and clashed with security forces Saturday, to refrain from participating in the violence.

“These are criminals. On such occasions, criminals abuse the chaos and some excited youth might join them,” he said.

Iran’s police spokesman said Sunday that his forces would confront anyone attempting to undermine “public order.”

“Some individuals who are led by enemies outside the country are taking advantage of people’s demands to undermine public security and order,” Brig. Gen. Ahmad Noorjan said, according to the Mehr news agency.

In the northern city of Mashhad, the streets were deserted early Sunday, one resident said. Reached by telephone, he said that some companies had closed to protest the cut to fuel subsidies. He spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of reprisal by security forces.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry also issued a statement saying it had identified those “playing a key role in igniting the unrest.”

“Measures are being taken and the results will be announced soon,” the statement said, Mehr reported.

Iran’s parliament said it was meeting Sunday to discuss the rise in gas prices.

Similar protests against government price hikes erupted across Iran nearly two years ago. The demonstrations were sparked by economic woes but swiftly took aim at the ruling establishment many in Iran say as corrupt and incapable of reform.

The unrest comes amid heightened tensions with the United States, which has sought to pressure Iran to negotiate an end to its nuclear energy and ballistic missile programs. The campaign includes a near-total trade embargo on the Iranian economy, including restrictions on financial transactions, oil exports and major industries.

“As I said to the people of Iran almost a year and a half ago: The United States is with you,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter late Saturday.

