Iran has surpassed the cap on uranium enrichment set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said Monday, warning that Tehran would take further steps to reduce its commitments under the accord.

Speaking to local news agencies, Behrouz Kamalvandi said that Iran had exceeded the 3.67 percent limit and was now enriching uranium at 4.5 percent, a rate far below the 90 percent needed to produce nuclear weapon.

He said, however, that there were no obstacles to Tehran enriching at even higher levels.

“For now, we don’t need 20 percent” enrichment, Kamalvandi said, adding that the 4.5 percent rate was sufficient to supply fuel to Iran’s power plants.

“But if we do, since we have already exceeded 3.67 percent, we have no limitations or obstacles to do so,” he said.

Iran had said Sunday it would shortly boost uranium enrichment above the cap, prompting a warning to be careful from President Trump, who has pressured Tehran to renegotiate the pact.



In this April 9, 2018, photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark “National Nuclear Day,” in Tehran. (AP/AP)

Trump, speaking to reporters Sunday, said, “Iran better be careful.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Iran’s decision would “lead to further isolation and sanctions.”

Iran’s leaders have repeatedly insisted that they do not seek nuclear weapons.

But the moves to scale back Iran’s obligations under the deal are the latest attempts to persuade European leaders to reset the terms of the agreement, which promised Tehran economic benefits in exchange for curbs on its nuclear energy program. The U.S. decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran has left the future of the accord in doubt.

Britain, France and Germany — all signatories to the deal — called on Iran to reverse its decision to ramp up uranium enrichment and to refrain from further steps to undermine the accord.

Britain accused Iran of violating the terms of the agreement. A spokesman for the British Foreign Office said Iran “must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations.”

Germany said it was waiting for more information from the International Atomic Energy Agency, whose inspectors monitor Iran’s nuclear activities.

The agency said the inspectors would report to its headquarters in Vienna “as soon as they verify the announced development.”

The announcement comes just one week after Iran breached the 300-kilogram limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium. It says it will scale back its obligations under the accord at 60-day intervals, until Europe complies with its side of the deal.

“All such steps are reversible,” if European nations comply, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

He called Sunday’s decision “remedial” and within the bounds of the accord. The agreement, also known as the JCPOA, allows for parties to abandon their commitments if they believe any or all of the other signatories are failing to uphold their end of the deal.

A senior official suggested Saturday that Iran would increase its enrichment rate to 5 percent, enough to produce fuel for the Bushehr nuclear reactor and other industries.

Analysts said the higher enrichment rate would not pose a near-term risk of proliferation but would decrease the breakout time Iran would need to manufacture enough weapons-grade uranium to assemble a nuclear bomb.

“Tehran has not started a crash program to build a bomb, but the accumulation of 5 percent enriched uranium will erode its breakout time,” Henry Rome, a Middle East analyst at Eurasia Group, wrote in a briefing note Sunday.

“Tehran is trying to strike a delicate balance: create a nuclear crisis sufficiently serious to force Europe to deliver economic concessions without going overboard and triggering a sanctions response from Europe or a military response from the U.S.,” Rome said. “While Iran is skilled at manipulating its nuclear program for maximum political effect, the strategy is inherently risky and volatile.”

Read more

Iran vows to ‘soon’ breach uranium stockpile limits, as European efforts fall short

U.S. tells Europe: Choose between us and Iran, as new trading system launches

Iranian president warns Tehran will increase uranium enrichment ‘as much as we want’ on Sunday

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news