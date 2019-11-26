The Persian language channel had aired several videos of the anti-government protests that erupted across Iran last week in response to a fuel price hike.
Amnesty International says at least 143 people were killed and that security forces fired on unarmed protesters.
In 2017, BBC filed a complaint to the United Nations over Iran freezing the assets of more than 150 people linked to its Persian service.
