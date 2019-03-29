Visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump hold up the signed proclamation recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu leaves the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president says his country will resist the Trump administration’s acceptance of Israel’s control over the Golan Heights.

Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that President Donald Trump’s decision this week is “trampling on international regulations about the Golan.”

Rouhani says Iranians too “should resist and that way gain victory” over the U.S. and Israel.

Israel seized the Golan in the 1967 Mideast war after Syria had for years used the strategic plateau to shell northern Israel. Syria and many Arab states have denounced Trump’s move.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday the U.S. decision is a reminder to Arab and Muslim countries that U.S. and Israel “will steal your lands.”

Iran doesn’t recognize Israel and supports Syria and anti-Israeli militant groups like Hamas and Lebanese’s Hezbollah.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.