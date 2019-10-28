Heidarnejad says a suspect was arrested, but police were continuing their investigation into other potential killers. There was no immediate word on motive.

In was the deadliest domestic killing incident in Iran since March, when a man shot seven members of his wife’s family dead in the southwestern city of Dezful.

In January 2017, a man gunned down five people in the central Iran. A month earlier, a man killed 10 relatives in a remote southern rural area.

