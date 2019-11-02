TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has unveiled new murals painted on exterior walls of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the embassy.

Among the paintings is a depiction of the Statue of Liberty with a cut-off arm and the shooting down of a U.S. drone, which is illustrated with bats flying out of it. They can be seen by drivers and pedestrians passing by.