Iran will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover on Monday by staging a rally in front of the compound.
The embassy in downtown Tehran remains frozen in time since 1979, when revolutionary students took over the compound after Washington allowed ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to leave the country and travel to the U.S. for medical treatment.
