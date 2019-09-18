Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves before departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Sept. 17, 2019, en route to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS)

Iran warned the United States that it would broadly retaliate against any attacks in the wake of crippling strikes on the Saudi oil industry over the weekend, an Iranian news agency reported Wednesday.

The message, which was sent via the Swiss Embassy in Tehran that handles U.S. affairs in the country, condemned remarks by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials linking Iran with the attacks on a Saudi oil field and processing facility.

“Iran’s response will be prompt and strong, and it may include broader areas than the source of attacks,” the Mehr News Agency reported the official note as saying.

A top Iranian security official, Ali Shamkhani, also told the Etemad newspaper that Iran was ready to respond with a “crushing and comprehensive answer” to any attack, according to Reuters.

Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attacks, which temporarily cut Saudi Arabia’s oil production in half and sent prices spiking around the world. U.S. officials, however, have cast doubt on the rebels’ involvement, saying that the attacks were too sophisticated for them to have carried out.

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said it would reveal new evidence of Iran’s involvement in a news conference scheduled for Wednesday.



In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at al-Salam Palace in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)

Pompeo, meanwhile, is set to arrive Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the recent attacks and coordinate on countering Iran.

President Trump has not blamed Iran directly for the attacks, however, pending an investigation of the incident.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., told reporters in London that Iran or its allies were likely involved. He said U.S. military officials are reviewing how they could “help the Saudis defend themselves.”

The attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure were the most serious in decades and far outstripped any past attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

The rebels have been battling a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognized government in Yemen.

The tensions in the region, however, center on the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and regional heavyweight Iran, especially in the Persian Gulf, a key international waterway for oil shipments. The United Arab Emirates is allied with the Saudis in that confrontation.

Read more

Pompeo making spur-of-the-moment trip to Mideast as Iran rules out talks

Billions spent on U.S. weapons didn’t protect Saudi Arabia’s most critical oil sites from a crippling attack

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news