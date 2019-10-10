Authorities provided special security and female police officers for the match.
The decision follows the death of a young woman who set herself on fire after hearing she could face prison time for sneaking into an Iranian soccer match disguised as a man.
Iran is the world’s last nation to bar women from soccer matches. Saudi Arabia recently began allowing women into soccer matches.
