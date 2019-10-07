It says authorities are looking to charge her with promoting violence, blasphemy and encouraging youth to corruption. News of her detention spread rapidly among Iranian internet users Monday, where she has a wide following on Instagram.

The woman previously posted that she underwent plastic surgery to make herself resemble the character Emily, the stop-motion corpse bride voiced by Helena Bonham Carter in the 2005 film. Some images appeared digitally altered to heighten the look.

