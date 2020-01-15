By Associated Press January 15, 2020 at 2:22 AM ESTNEW DELHI — Iranian foreign minister says protests erupted because people were ‘lied to’ about the cause of a commercial plane crash.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy